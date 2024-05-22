Personalis Announces Podium Presentations and Abstracts Accepted at ASCO 2024

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that two podium presentations and multiple posters featuring data for the company’s NeXT Personal® whole genome-based, tumor-informed assay for ultra-sensitive ctDNA detection will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which convenes from May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

"As the body of studies continues to grow that demonstrates the role our ultra-sensitive MRD test, NeXT Personal, can play in identifying recurrent cancer early, we were honored to learn that two Personalis studies were selected as podium presentations at ASCO 2024’s Clinical Science Symposium”, said Dr. Richard Chen, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D at Personalis.

The two studies that were selected to appear as podium presentations are:

Clinical Science Symposium: Emerging Role of ctDNA in Breast Cancer Presenter: Isaac Garcia-Murillas, PhD Overview: Ultra-sensitive ctDNA mutation tracking to identify molecular residual disease and predict relapse in patients with early breast cancer. Abstract Number: 1010

Clinical Science Symposium: Hitting the Mark - The Ongoing Search for Immunotherapy Biomarkers Presenter: Rodrigo A Toledo, PhD, MBA Overview: Prognostic and predictive value of ultrasensitive ctDNA monitoring in a metastatic pan-cancer cohort treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors in the context of phase 1 clinical trials. Abstract Number: 2510



Details of the Personalis abstracts are outlined below, and further details about the poster presentations can be found here.

Abstract Title: Emerging Role of ctDNA in Breast Cancer Presenter: Andrew B. Nixon PhD, MBA Overview: Ultra-sensitive ctDNA dynamics to capture therapy response in pembrolizumab-treated gastroesophageal cancer. Abstract Number: 4025

Abstract Title: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant Presenter: Adrienne Gropper Waks, MD Overview: Prevalence and dynamics of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) among patients (pts) with HER2+ breast cancer (BC) receiving neoadjuvant paclitaxel/trastuzumab/pertuzumab (THP) in the DAPHNe trial. Abstract Number: 588

Publication Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal First Author: Joao Paulo Solar Vasconcelos, MD Overview: Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) kinetics in colorectal cancer (CRC) treated with curative intent in the VICTORI study with an ultrasensitive MRD assay. Abstract Number: e15625



About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest time points, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the NeXT Personal assay, the potential for NeXT Personal to identify recurrent cancer early, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

