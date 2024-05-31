Personalis Announces Start of Cancer MRD Testing Commercialization Collaboration with Tempus

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today the commencement of commercialization efforts by Tempus for NeXT Personal®, Personalis’ ultra-sensitive, whole genome-based liquid biopsy assay for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer. Members of Tempus’ commercial team can now engage in discussions with doctors about the use of the NeXT Personal Dx test for breast and lung cancers, and for immunotherapy monitoring across all solid tumors.

"Today’s announcement opens up new possibilities for cancer patients and we’re excited to be working with Tempus to reach oncologists through our collective efforts,” said Chris Hall, CEO, Personalis.

This announcement follows the launch of NeXT Personal Dx in early access last October. NeXT Personal Dx helps oncologists detect cancer recurrence earlier and aids in treatment decision-making, with the ability to detect in blood just one DNA fragment from cancer in the midst of 1 million non-cancerous DNA fragments. The ultra-sensitive, personalized MRD assay identifies up to 1,800 somatic variants unique to each patient’s tumor, supporting physicians in making informed, individualized management decisions for patients. Personalis collaborators are also presenting new data on NeXT Personal at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in breast cancer and immunotherapy monitoring, including two oral presentations.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest time points, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

