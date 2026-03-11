VCA Antech Aktie

VCA Antech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 766463 / ISIN: US9181941017

11.03.2026 23:05:45

Petco Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Petco (WOOF), on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $2.58 million or $0.01 per share, compared to $13.84 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.55 billion last year.

The Company closed 7 net stores, ending the year with 1,382 stores.

Sabrina Simmons, Chief Financial Officer of Petco, added, "Petco once again delivered on our commitments while building a stronger foundation, improving profitability and cash generation through our economic model. These results enabled significant progress in achieving our goal of lowering our leverage ratio1 from 4.2X when we entered the year to 3X at the end of 2025. As we enter this next phase of growth, we see ongoing opportunity to improve our financial strength."

Looking forward, the company expects first-quarter net sales to be down 1% to flat year over year and full-year net sales to be flat to up 1.5% year over year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

