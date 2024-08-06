|
06.08.2024 12:43:00
Petra defers another diamond tender amid weak demand
Petra Diamonds (LON: PDL) has once again postpone the sale of roughs, holding on to the diamonds from its South African operations that would have been offered during the August/September event of the year, amid low demand.The tender of diamonds from Petra’s Williamson mine in Tanzania will proceed as planned, the company said. It noted that this decision aimed to “support steps taken by major producers to restrict supply during this period of weaker demand.”Rough diamond parcels from the miner’s South African operations, originally earmarked for sale as part of the first tender of fiscal year 2025, are now planned to be offered in the second tender, expected to close mid-October 2024.Petra will sell diamonds from its Williamson mine in Tanzania during August/September as planned.Petra’s South African producing operations include the Cullinan and Finsch mines. “Our expectation is that supply discipline, together with the expected seasonally stronger demand as we head towards the festive season, will provide some pricing support later in the calendar year,” chief executive Richard Duffy said in the statement.Petra had differed in June the majority of what would have been its sixth sale for its 2024 fiscal year to the August/September offering, or tender one of fiscal 2025.The company said recent steps taken to improve its financial position have provided it with the ability to adjust the timing of its tenders based on market conditions.Petra Diamonds plans to publish its preliminary results for fiscal 2024 on September 12.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%