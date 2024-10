Philip Morris International Hits All-Time Highs. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

The tobacco space hasn't been viewed as a place to find growth stocks in a very long time . However, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) may be changing that narrative as its smoke-free business continues to drive tremendous momentum for the company. The stock recently hit an all-time high on the back of yet another strong quarter and is up over 40% year to date.Let's dig into the tobacco company's third-quarter results to see if the stock's rise can continue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool