Philip Morris International Inc. Presents at Chief Executives For Corporate Purpose (CECP) 2023 CEO Investor Forum

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE: PM) Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak, presents today at the Chief Executives For Corporate Purpose (CECP) 2023 CEO Investor Forum in New York.

The presentation will focus on how PMI has embedded sustainability across the company, as well as its sustainability strategy, performance, and progress. PMI’s presentation will follow CECP’s Integrated Long-Term Plan framework to communicate its sustainable value creation strategy, strong performance, and key forward-looking metrics. It will highlight progress towards achieving PMI’s purpose and business transformation, showcasing how the health impact of its products is being addressed by focusing its resources on developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing smoke-free products that are less harmful than smoking, with the aim of completely replacing cigarettes as soon as possible. In addition, as this year’s CEO Investor Forum will be focused on Climate Action, PMI will also highlight its low-carbon transition plan and overall approach to managing its environmental impacts.

The presentation and Q&A session are being webcast live, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.pmi.com/2023CECP, and on the PMI Investor Relations App available at www.pmi.com/irapp. An archived copy of the webcast, together with presentation slides, will be available on the same site and the App. To learn more about PMI’s decarbonization strategy and progress to date, read its TCFD Report or Integrated Report 2022, or visit pmi.com/sustainability.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In November 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match – a leader in oral nicotine delivery – creating a global smoke-free champion led by the companies’ IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match’s General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products. As of September 30, 2023, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 82 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 19.7 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. Smoke-free products accounted for approximately 36.2% of PMI’s total third-quarter 2023 net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and, through its Vectura Fertin Pharma business, aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113401726/en/