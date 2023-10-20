Philip Morris International Submits Applications to Commercialize IQOS ILUMA Tobacco Heating System to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) on October 20 submitted Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) and Modified Risk Tobacco Product Applications (MRTPAs) for IQOS ILUMA heated tobacco products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A PMTA marketing order is required to commercialize any new tobacco product in the United States. The company is also seeking an order to market IQOS ILUMA products as modified risk products that reduce exposure to harmful, and potentially harmful chemicals, a claim authorized for previous versions of IQOS.

Unlike conventional cigarettes, IQOS products heat — but do not burn — tobacco

IQOS ILUMA products are PMI’s most-innovative heated tobacco products. They deliver substantially similar reductions in the formation of harmful and potentially harmful constituents as earlier versions of IQOS products authorized by FDA

IQOS ILUMA has demonstrated higher rates of full switching by adults who smoke and improved consumer satisfaction in countries around the world

IQOS ILUMA products rely on a fundamentally different heating technology from previous versions of IQOS products and contain numerous technological advancements including improved device and battery longevity

IQOS ILUMA products are currently available in 27 markets internationally

PMI’s applications are supported by a thorough scientific assessment, including aerosol chemistry, in vitro toxicology, a pharmacokinetic study, and consumer perception and behavior studies, as well as the comprehensive scientific dataset generated with previous versions of the IQOS system

The IQOS ILUMA devices operate on the SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEM that heats tobacco from within TEREA SMARTCORE STICKS—heated tobacco sticks designed to be used only with IQOS ILUMA devices

PMI has submitted applications for three ILUMA devices and five variants of the tobacco sticks: TEREA BLUE, TEREA GREEN, TEREA SIENNA, TEREA BRONZE, TEREA AMBER

Commenting on the IQOS ILUMA submission, Stacey Kennedy, President Americas & CEO PMI U.S. Business, said:

"Tens of millions of American adults today smoke cigarettes and will likely continue to do so. They should have a range of scientifically substantiated better alternative nicotine products to choose from, and PMI is committed to providing them with new choices.

Internationally, IQOS ILUMA products have demonstrated how ground-breaking consumer-centric innovation can lead more adults to stop smoking. We believe that same success can be replicated in the U.S. and drive a rapid decrease in smoking rates among adults. These are strong applications, and we urge the FDA to prioritize them for review.

Since 2008 PMI has invested more than $10.5 billion to scientifically research, develop, and commercialize smoke-free products, an investment that was further bolstered last year through our acquisition of Swedish Match. We are focused on providing adults who smoke with alternatives that can reduce their risks compared with smoking and help make America cigarette-free.”

Note to Editor

PMI will have the full rights to commercialize all IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024, per the terms of an agreement with Altria Group, Inc. ending the companies’ commercial relationship covering IQOS in the U.S.

Previous versions of IQOS products have been authorized by the FDA both for sale in the U.S., and as modified risk tobacco products with "reduced exposure” claims

PMI has announced plans to commercialize these versions of IQOS in two U.S. states in select key cities in Q2 next year

IQOS was first launched internationally in 2014, is now available in 70 markets globally, and has not triggered worrisome levels of use by unintended audiences, including those beneath the legal age of purchase

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In November 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match – a leader in oral nicotine delivery – creating a global smoke-free champion led by the companies’ IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match’s General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products. As of September 30, 2023, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 82 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 19.7 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. Smoke-free products accounted for approximately 36.2% of PMI’s total third-quarter 2023 net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and, through its Vectura Fertin Pharma business, aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains projections of future results and goals and other forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected financial or operational performance; capital allocation plans; investment strategies; regulatory outcomes; market expectations; and business plans and strategies. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; increasing marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke; litigation related to tobacco use and intellectual property; intense competition; the effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; the impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; changes in adult smoker behavior; the impact of COVID-19 on PMI's business; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as components and materials for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful in its attempts to produce and commercialize reduced-risk products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity, enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if it is unable to expand its brand portfolio internally or through acquisitions and the development of strategic business relationships; if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent, including women or diverse candidates; or if it is unable to successfully integrate and realize the expected benefits from recent transactions and acquisitions. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our reduced-risk product category's performance.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, which will be filed in the coming days. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020701959/en/