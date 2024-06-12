Philip Morris International to Fund Law Clinics in Expansion of the Organization’s U.S. Veterans Program

Philip Morris International (PMI) today announced a renewed commitment of over $3 million to support the veterans community nationwide this year. The strategy is informed by the findings of a newly published white paper, "Serving Those Who Served,” which shares first-person insights from veterans across the country and details PMI’s commitment to empower and positively impact the lives of veterans and their families. Actions include an initial $850,000 awarded by PMI to legal clinics at select law schools as part of a coordinated initiative supporting military veterans in their transition to civilian life, as well as additional funding for local and national organizations improving the lives of veterans. This scaled-up commitment reflects PMI’s intensified focus on the veterans community as the company further establishes itself in the U.S. market, which began with its 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match.

"As a company, we are throwing our weight behind serving the men and women who have raised their hands to serve in our armed forces, some of whom require additional support as they reintegrate into civilian life. This is a cause that resonates strongly among our employees,” said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Corporate Citizenship Officer, PMI. "They are eager to make a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed in support of our nation, its values, and its allies.”

Salzman added, "PMI’s latest round of contributions is part of a broader veterans support effort that we have been implementing since 2022. We anticipate additional grants as we expand our U.S. footprint, including to local organizations such as Colorado Goldstar Mothers, and will continue to connect directly with veterans and their advocates to explore our best avenues of assistance.”

The U.S. government has established a robust support system for military veterans. Nevertheless, gaps persist—and PMI believes it and other organizations should play a role in helping fill those gaps. Under its expanded veterans support program, PMI is funding clinics at select law schools to offer area veterans access to much-needed legal support, including help navigating the rules and regulations that can make it difficult for veterans to receive the benefits to which they’re entitled. Founding beneficiaries of this initiative in 2024 include planned partnerships with:

Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project (Aurora, CO)

Veterans’ Advocacy Law Clinic, University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law (Tucson, AZ)

Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic, University of Florida Levin College of Law (Gainesville, FL)

"Every dollar we receive helps us reach more veterans and remove legal barriers that hinder the transition from military service to civilian life,” said Kristine Huskey, Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Veterans’ Advocacy Law Clinic at the University of Arizona College of Law. "Through the law clinic, we’re working to ensure that the men and women who served our nation can overcome legal obstacles and have full access to the benefits they’ve earned, including disability compensation. Support also increases our ability to train more law students—the next generation of lawyers—on veterans issues.”

Building on a five-year partnership, PMI is also amping up its support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a leading organization working to ensure U.S. military veterans secure stable and successful futures.

"Philip Morris International has been a long-standing and highly valued partner of the foundation. Their steadfast support has touched the lives of thousands of veterans and their families. This latest commitment will allow us to further scale our efforts as we work to create bright futures for those who have contributed so much,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation.

In 2022–2023, PMI donated well in excess of $1 million to organizations working on behalf of U.S. veterans and active service members. This support includes a recent collaboration with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) to improve the lives of post-9/11 U.S. veterans. In 2023, PMI provided a $500,000 grant to IAVA, with $100,000 directly supporting IAVA’s initiatives and the remaining $400,000 distributed among several sub-grantees: Active Heroes, American Corporate Partners, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Forgotten Not Gone, Lady Veterans Connect, and Purple Heart Homes.

Read more about PMI’s veterans-focused efforts and download the "Serving Those Who Served” white paper here.

