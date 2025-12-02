Philip Morris Aktie

Philip Morris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NDBJ / ISIN: US7181721090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 13:14:58

Philip Morris Int'l Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its investor address at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference later on Tuesday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance for earnings in the range of $7.39 to $7.49 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.46 to $7.56 per share.

Excluding an adverse currency impact of $0.10 per share, adjusted earnings, excluding currency, is expected in the range of $7.36 to $7.46 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.56 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Nachrichten