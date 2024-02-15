PINC AI™ and Fortune Name the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™

PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), today announced the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™. The full list of recognized hospitals was published in an exclusive online article by Fortune.

To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top cardiovascular hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities. Organizations do not apply to participate in the study, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.

The Performance of Facilities on the PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ Program List

This year, based on comparisons between the study’s top performers and a peer group of similar hospitals, the analysis found that the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. Compared to their peers, this year’s top performers had:

28 percent fewer acute myocardial infarction (AMI) deaths and 50 percent fewer coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) deaths.

32 percent fewer percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) and 38 percent fewer CABG patients with complications. Higher 30-day survival rates for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), heart failure (HF) and CABG patients (0.3 to 0.7 percentage points higher).

Lower 30-day readmission rates for AMI, HF and CABG patients (0.4 to 0.8 percentage points lower).

Shorter average lengths of stay between patient groups – 0.3 for AMI, 0.6 for HF, 0.3 for PCI and one full day for CABG.

$2,503 to $9,931 less in total costs per patient case (the smallest dollar-amount difference was for HF and the largest was for CABG).

Patients had a better experience at top performing hospitals compared to the remaining peer hospitals, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 71 percent versus 67 percent.

Compared to peer hospitals, those in the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ operated at lower cost and had better outcomes, recording significantly higher inpatient survival rates, fewer patients with complications, lower readmission rates and up to nearly $10,000 less in total costs per patient case.

These outcomes add up to meaningful differences. According to the study’s analysis, if all hospitals operated at the level of this year’s top performers, there could be 7,600 fewer deaths due to heart disease, 6,700 fewer bypass and angioplasty patients who suffer complications, and more than $1 billion in inpatient costs could have been saved for the 2024 study year.

This analysis is based on Medicare patients included in this study. If the same standards were applied to all inpatients, the impact could have been even greater.

"Heart disease is one of America’s leading causes of death, resulting in nearly 695,000 deaths and $239 billion in added costs each year,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s Chief Operating Officer and leader of PINC AI™. "As hospitals work to improve the quality and value of cardiovascular care, unbiased and objective data is vital to enhance patient care as well as financial and operational improvements. The PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program helps set performance standards for hospitals across the country, creating aspirational benchmarks for all to strive to achieve.”

Methodology for the Rankings

The PINC AI™ 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program focuses on short-term, acute care, nonfederal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients. It includes patients requiring medical management, as well as those who receive invasive or surgical procedures. Because multiple measures are used, a hospital must provide all forms of cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, to be included in the study. Each patient group is mutually exclusive by design.

Eligible hospitals are ranked for performance across four measurement grouping areas.

HOSPITAL MEASURE DOMAINS: Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) Performance There are six AMI measures used in the scorecard. Measures include risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, 30-day mortality, 30-day readmissions, severity-adjusted length of stay, wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case and 30-day episode payment. Heart failure (HF) Performance There are six HF measures used in the scorecard. Measures include risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, 30-day mortality, 30-day readmissions, severity-adjusted length of stay, wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case and 30-day episode payment. Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) Performance There are six CABG measures used in the scorecard. Measures include risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, risk adjusted complications, 30-day mortality, 30-day readmissions, severity-adjusted length of stay, and wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) Performance There are four PCI measures used in the scorecard. Measures include risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, risk-adjusted complications, severity-adjusted length of stay, and wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case.

Final rank is determined based on performance for all individual measures. Hospitals are ranked within three separate peer groups: teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs (20 top performing facilities), teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs (20 top performing facilities) and community hospitals (10 top performing facilities).

About the PINC AI™ Platform

PINC AI™ is the technology and services platform of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). With more than 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, 2.7 billion hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 177 million physician office visits, the PINC AI™ platform provides actionable intelligence to help improve outcomes, support improved financial performance and enable success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI™ incorporates the 100 Top Hospitals ® Program that inspires hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to their patients and communities. PINC AI™ offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities; support award-winning Strategic Collaboratives for value-based care, maternal and infant health, workforce innovation, and health equity; and consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. The PINC AI™ platform is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra® and Contigo Health®. With a leading network of provider organizations, the PINC AI™ platform accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AI™ offerings and capabilities can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Premier, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those related to Premier’s ability to advance its long-term strategies and develop innovations for and transform healthcare, and the intended or expected performance or utility of Premier’s and PINC AI’s products and services, are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to Premier and its products and services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” "Risk Factors,” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are also made available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events that occur after that date, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215048997/en/