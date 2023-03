Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Date for Annual Meeting

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced today that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 30, 2023. The Company’s proxy statement will be filed in April and will include details confirming how stockholders can access the virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.

