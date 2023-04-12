|
12.04.2023 22:15:00
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call
Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its first quarter 2023 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.
Internet: www.pxd.com
Select "Investors” then "Quarterly Results” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.
Telephone: Dial (888) 886-7786 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through May 27, 2023. To access the audio replay dial (877) 674-7070 and enter passcode 839868#.
About Pioneer
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
