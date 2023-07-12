Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its second quarter 2023 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com

Select "Investors” then "Quarterly Results” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (888) 440-5983 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through September 1, 2023. To access the audio replay dial (800) 770-2030 and enter passcode 8960822#.

