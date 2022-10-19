Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its third quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com

Select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (866) 966-5335 confirmation code 2938169 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through November 22, 2022. To access the audio replay dial (866) 583-1035 and enter confirmation code 2938169.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006225/en/