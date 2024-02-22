|
22.02.2024 14:05:00
Pioneer Natural Resources Declares First Quarter Dividend on Common Shares
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly base-plus-variable cash dividend of $2.56 per common share. The dividend is payable March 22, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.
About Pioneer
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
Note: Future dividends are authorized and determined by the Company's Board of Directors in its sole discretion. Decisions regarding the payment of dividends are subject to a number of considerations at the time, including without limitation, the Company's liquidity and capital resources, the Company's results of operations and anticipated future results of operations, the level of cash reserves the Company maintains to fund future capital expenditures or other needs, and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant, including restrictions set forth in the merger agreement with Exxon Mobil Corporation. The Company can provide no assurance that dividends will be authorized or declared in the future or the amount of any future dividends.
