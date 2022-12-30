Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Scott Sheffield, will present at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast - click here. Following the live event, access to an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, selecting ‘Investors,’ and then selecting ‘Events & Presentations.’

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

