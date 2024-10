In a changing world, where global warming and limited resources are a priority, our vision and the way we do business must evolve. Sustainability has become a top priority in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. Bachem’s white paper explores how the company is pioneering sustainable practices in the production of therapeutic peptides and oligonucleotides (TIDES), ensuring minimal environmental impact while maintaining high standards of quality.Environmental Impact: Challenges of high resource consumption in TIDES manufacturing.Sustainable Strategies: Focus on reducing solvent use and energy consumption.Innovative Technologies: Adoption of green chemistry and advanced purification methods.Corporate Responsibility: Commitment to ethical behavior, quality, and continuous improvement.The post PIONEERING SUSTAINABLE, LARGE-SCALE TIDES MANUFACTURING appeared first on Bachem. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG