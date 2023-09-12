Piper Sandler Announces Tim Carter’s Retirement and Appointment of Kate Clune as Chief Financial Officer

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that Tim Carter, chief financial officer (CFO) at Piper Sandler, will retire in the first quarter of 2024. Kate Clune has been selected to succeed him as chief financial officer. Carter will stay on through April to assist with the transition.

"Tim has been a great partner as CFO over the past six years. His excellent judgment, steady hand and deep expertise have contributed to Piper Sandler’s tremendous growth over that time,” said Chad Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer. "Throughout his 28-year career with us, Tim has consistently demonstrated humility, authenticity and drive – traits we admire in our partners.”

As CFO, Clune will be responsible for the financial management of Piper Sandler, including leading investor relations, and will report directly to Abraham. She joins the firm from Evercore Inc., where she most recently served as treasurer and head of planning and strategy. Previously, Clune spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, where she served in various capacities across operations, sales and trading, and finance. Her roles included corporate treasury and CFO of their U.S. banks, as well as global head of financial planning and analysis.

"We are excited to welcome Kate to Piper Sandler. Kate will be an excellent addition to the firm and the leadership team. She has a passion for our business and combines that with intelligence, candor and positivity. I look forward to leveraging her strategic and tactical skillsets to drive the next phase of our growth as we navigate changing markets,” said Abraham.

"I am honored to be named Piper Sandler’s next CFO. I admire how successfully the firm has grown over the past five years while maintaining a top-notch culture. I look forward to joining the team and helping it maximize value for our shareholders,” said Clune.

