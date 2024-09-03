Piper Sandler Bolsters Chemicals Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Jeff Chen

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Chen as a managing director to its chemicals investment banking team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Piper Sandler. Over the course of his career, he has become one of the most trusted advisors to the chemicals industry. Jeff’s addition to our platform will help continue to drive growth in our market-leading chemicals practice,” said Mike Dillahunt, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining the firm, Chen spent 16 years at Lazard, Inc., where he led private market advisory within the chemicals and materials practice for a decade. Before that, he spent three years at 3M Company as a business development manager, developing global strategic and operating plans along with negotiating M&A and technology investments for the optical systems division. Prior to 3M, he spent seven years in various industry related roles. Chen graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree, received a master’s degree of science in engineering from Princeton University and his Master of Business Administration degree from MIT Sloan School of Management.

"Jeff has led a long and illustrious career in chemicals M&A and we couldn’t be more excited that the next chapter of his career will be with Piper Sandler. He is one of the most well-regarded investment bankers in our industry, with a particularly strong reputation for successfully executing sell-side transactions for financial sponsors. We will look to him to continue to build on that expertise while helping to further grow our corporate buy and sell-side practice,” said Ariel Levin, global co-head of chemicals investment banking at Piper Sandler.

