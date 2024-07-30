Piper Sandler Expands Fixed Income Team with the Addition of Matt Monaco

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Monaco as a managing director to its fixed income trading team. Monaco’s hiring marks a strategic buildout of the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA”) 7(a) loan platform at Piper Sandler.

"Matt is a well-known and highly respected member of the SBA community. We are excited to have him on board leading this effort for Piper Sandler. Matt’s extensive experience and market relationships will help us better serve our financial institution client base by providing them liquidity as a purchaser of guaranteed 7(a) loans as well as offering them new issue 7(a) pooled securities,” said Chris Howley, head of structured finance at Piper Sandler.

Monaco joins the firm from Memphis Capital where he was responsible for building and managing SBA related businesses. He spent most of his career trading SBA and USDA loans as well as structuring SBA pools. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the government-guaranteed loan sector and will lead SBA loan trading and pool assembly efforts, building on the foundation laid by Josue Lopez, chief mortgage strategist at Piper Sandler.

"We are thrilled to add Matt to the team here at Piper Sandler. The addition of someone of his caliber gives us strong confidence we will be providing quality support and service for our depository institutional partners,” said Jon Allen, head of fixed income trading and risk at Piper Sandler.

