Piper Sandler Strengthens Financial Sponsors Group with the Addition of Steve Tipler

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Tipler as a managing director in the financial sponsors group. He will be based in the Minneapolis office.

"We are excited to have Steve join our growing team. His wealth of transaction experience and network of relationships within the middle market private equity ecosystem is unmatched. We are confident Steve will play a key role in driving more opportunities for the entire investment banking group,” said David Lee, global head of the financial sponsors group at Piper Sandler.

Tipler has over 20 years of experience working with financial sponsors and was most recently the head of North American private equity at Lazard Frères & Co. LLC. Before that, he was the co-lead of the sponsor coverage group at Lazard Middle Market. Tipler started his career as an attorney at Fredrikson & Byron. He received a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management at University of Minnesota and received his law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Piper Sandler recently closed the acquisition of Aviditi Advisors, a premier alternative investment bank providing full lifecycle services to financial sponsors, global alternative investment managers and limited partner investors. Aviditi Advisors will operate as the private capital advisory group in investment banking. The addition of Aviditi’s capabilities gives the firm a unique ability to provide full lifecycle services to our financial sponsor clients. Piper Sandler’s integrated private capital advisory model will provide insights and guidance across four core service offerings: fundraising, secondary capital advisory (including continuation vehicles), capital solutions (including promoted coinvest) and GP stakes advisory.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin as a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

