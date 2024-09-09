Piper Sandler Strengthens Public Finance Team with the Additions of Joe Kinder and Brent Blevins

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the additions of Joe Kinder and Brent Blevins as managing directors to its public finance team. Kinder and Blevins bring over 20 years of combined experience to the platform and will both focus on Missouri school districts and other governmental issuers. They will co-head the Missouri public finance business.

"We are excited to have Joe and Brent join the Piper Sandler team. Their expertise, strong relationships and commitment to serving clients is exactly what we are looking for as we continue to focus on growing a national leading public finance franchise. They are first class professionals and market leaders,” said Dustin Avey, co-head of public finance at Piper Sandler.

Kinder joins Piper Sandler from Stifel Financial Corp. where he was a managing director. He started his public finance career at George K. Baum in 2007. Kinder has spent 17 years working extensively with Missouri school districts and other governmental issuers on financial matters, bond elections, budget management and the issuance of bonds to fund capital projects. Prior to his public finance career, he worked at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, an international law firm, as a contract attorney. Kinder received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and received his Juris doctorate from The University of Missouri.

Blevins recently spent five years as a managing director at Stifel Financial Corp. assisting school districts with developing financial plans and the issuance of debt for capital projects. Prior to joining the public finance industry in 2017, he was a superintendent for the Forsyth R-III School District for seven years and deputy superintendent and acting superintendent for the Lee’s Summit School District for three years. He began his career in education as a teacher and coach for various Missouri school districts. Blevins received his doctorate of education administration from Lindenwood University.

