Pitney Bowes and eBay Announce Key Cross-Border Partnerships in the US and UK

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today announced that it will continue to provide a range of cross-border ecommerce logistics services to eBay in the US and UK.

In the US, Pitney Bowes has been a partner to eBay since 2012 and will continue to support eBay’s Global Shipping Program (GSP) with leading technology, compliance and cross-border delivery services as eBay transitions Sellers from GSP to the new eBay International Shipping. Pitney Bowes will continue to be a partner, offering a range of ecommerce logistics services to support eBay International Shipping going forward.

In the UK, Pitney Bowes has renewed its agreement to support eBay’s UK Global Shipping Program as eBay looks to add Sellers to the program and drive more value to its successful and growing online marketplace. Pitney Bowes has provided technology, compliance and cross-border delivery services to help eBay Sellers in the UK reach consumers internationally since 2014.

"As our partnership enters its second decade, Pitney Bowes is excited to be a part of eBay’s renewed vision to make international selling as simple and seamless as domestic delivery for eBay Sellers and buyers around the globe,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.

Cristian van Tienhoven, Chief Operating Officer at eBay UK, said: "The eBay Global Shipping Programme simplifies and removes friction from the increasing complexity of selling internationally. We look forward to working with Pitney Bowes to drive further growth for our sellers.”

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

