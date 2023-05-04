Pitney Bowes Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2023.

"The trends in the first quarter were largely a continuation of the dynamics we experienced last quarter,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our SendTech and Presort businesses performed as expected. We remain pleased with domestic parcel improvement, network performance and volume growth, although with softer than expected revenue per parcel.”

"In addition, strong service levels in domestic parcel are driving a robust new business pipeline, while cross-border continues to face headwinds. That said, to be clear, the long-term value creation remains centered in domestic parcel, and we continue to be confident in that business.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue in the quarter was $835 million, a decrease of 10 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on a comparable basis versus prior year (1)

GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.04 and Adjusted EPS was a loss of $0.01 in the quarter versus GAAP EPS of $0.12 and Adjusted EPS of $0.08 in first quarter of 2022

Net loss of $8 million in the quarter compares to net income of $21 million in first quarter 2022; Adjusted EBIT was $33 million compared to $53 million in first quarter 2022

GAAP cash from operating activities was a net use of $40 million; Free Cash Flow was a net use of $61 million (2)

Cash and short-term investments were $527 million at quarter-end

Announced a restructuring plan which, combined with other productivity efforts, will target $75 million of annual expense savings by yearend 2024

First Quarter Business Highlights

Global Ecommerce processed 50 million domestic parcels in the quarter, up 22 percent from 41 million in first quarter 2022

Global Ecommerce on-time delivery performance remains excellent, and is now in the mid-90 percent range

Presort grew Adjusted Segment EBIT margins by nearly 500 basis points in the quarter versus prior year

SendTech shipping-related revenues grew 8 percent in the quarter; SaaS subscription revenues grew 24 percent

Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below:

First Quarter 2023 2022 GAAP EPS ($0.04) $0.12 Restructuring Charges $0.01 $0.02 (Gain)/Loss on Debt Redemption/Refinancing ($0.01) $0.02 Proxy Solicitation Fees $0.03 - Gain on Sale of Assets - ($0.06) Gain on Sale of Business - ($0.02) Transaction Costs - $0.01 Adjusted EPS (3) ($0.01) $0.08

(1) Comparable basis is defined in the "Use of Non-GAAP Measures” section (2) We updated our definition of free cash flow to remove the impact of changes in customer deposits at PB Bank (3) The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Business Segment Reporting

Global Ecommerce

Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross-border delivery, returns and fulfillment.

First Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $348 $419 (17%) (5%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA ($18) $8 >(100%) Adjusted Segment EBIT ($34) ($14) >(100%)

Revenue decline was driven by cross-border, which continues to face macroeconomic challenges as well as a reduction in parcel volumes primarily from two clients. Domestic parcel revenue grew from higher volumes. Revenue growth was, however, lower than expected due to softer revenue per piece.

Adjusted Segment EBIT declined, primarily due to lower cross-border revenue.

Presort Services

Presort Services provides sortation services that enable clients to qualify for USPS workshare discounts in First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter.

First Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change

Reported Revenue $159 $161 (1%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $35 $26 36% Adjusted Segment EBIT $27 $20 37%

Revenue declined modestly due to lower first class and marketing mail volumes. The decline was partially offset by new client additions and higher revenue per piece.

Adjusted Segment EBIT improved driven by higher revenue per piece, improved labor productivity from investments in automation, and lower unit transportation costs.

SendTech Solutions

Sending Technology Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.

First Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $327 $348 (6%) (4%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $104 $112 (7%) Adjusted Segment EBIT $97 $105 (8%)

Lower equipment sales and financing revenue drove the decline in total revenue. Shipping-related revenue growth partially offset this decline.

Adjusted Segment EBIT decreased as a result of lower financing and support services revenues, both of which are tied to the secular decline in mail.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

We continue to expect flat to mid-single digit percentage revenue growth on a comparable basis.

We also continue to expect adjusted EBIT performance to outpace the percent change in revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company’s results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s web site at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Our financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We also disclose certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), revenue growth on a comparable basis and free cash flow.

Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude the impact restructuring charges, gains, losses and costs related to the sale of assets, acquisitions and dispositions, losses on debt redemptions and refinancings and other unusual items. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.

We disclose revenue growth on a comparable basis, which excludes three items. First, the comparison excludes the impacts of foreign currency. Second, we are excluding the impact of the divestiture of the Borderfree business effective July 1, 2022. Third, we are excluding the impact of a change in the presentation of revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, from a gross basis to net basis due to an adjustment in terms of one of our contracts with the United States Postal Service. The change in revenue presentation impacts both our Global Ecommerce and SendTech Solutions segments. The change in revenue presentation does not impact gross profit. Management believes that excluding these items provides investors with a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance.

Free cash flow adjusts cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP for discontinued operations, capital expenditures, restructuring payments and other special items. Management believes free cash flow provides investors better insight into the amount of cash available for other discretionary uses.

Adjusted Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Adjusted Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, unallocated corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items not allocated to a business segment. The Company also reports Adjusted Segment EBITDA as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance.

Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial schedules and at the Company's web site at www.pb.com/investorrelations

This document contains "forward-looking statements” about the Company’s expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. While conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have improved, the pandemic continues to be dynamic, and near-term challenges across the economy remain and the effects that they may have on our, and our clients' businesses remain uncertain. Other factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; our ability to continue to grow and manage unexpected fluctuations in volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; the loss of some of our larger clients in our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or their performance under those contracts; the impacts of inflation and rising prices, higher interest rates and a slow-down in economic activity, including a global recession, to the company, our clients and retail consumers; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2022 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission during 2023. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, adjusted segment EBIT and adjusted segment EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Business services $ 523,491 $ 597,384 Support services 105,284 110,352 Financing 67,049 72,029 Equipment sales 82,610 89,296 Supplies 38,835 41,061 Rentals 17,269 16,820 Total revenue 834,538 926,942 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 446,317 503,215 Cost of support services 36,840 37,134 Financing interest expense 14,536 11,602 Cost of equipment sales 57,171 63,771 Cost of supplies 11,225 11,517 Cost of rentals 5,428 5,309 Selling, general and administrative 242,120 242,785 Research and development 10,493 11,334 Restructuring charges 3,599 4,184 Interest expense, net 22,342 22,124 Other components of net pension and postretirement (income) cost (1,710 ) 844 Other income, net (2,836 ) (11,901 ) Total costs and expenses 845,525 901,918 (Loss) income before taxes (10,987 ) 25,024 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,250 ) 4,203 Net (loss) income $ (7,737 ) $ 20,821 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 174,626 178,034

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,761 $ 669,981 Short-term investments 15,614 11,172 Accounts and other receivables, net 271,496 343,557 Short-term finance receivables, net 551,348 564,972 Inventories 94,016 83,720 Current income taxes 19,318 8,790 Other current assets and prepayments 125,746 115,824 Total current assets 1,589,299 1,798,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 411,793 420,672 Rental property and equipment, net 26,955 27,487 Long-term finance receivables, net 636,518 627,124 Goodwill 1,069,660 1,066,951 Intangible assets, net 74,028 77,944 Operating lease assets 287,703 296,129 Noncurrent income taxes 44,595 46,613 Other assets 390,298 380,419 Total assets $ 4,530,849 $ 4,741,355 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 800,050 $ 907,083 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 594,546 628,072 Current operating lease liabilities 53,848 52,576 Current portion of long-term debt 262,439 32,764 Advance billings 86,802 105,207 Current income taxes 981 2,101 Total current liabilities 1,798,666 1,727,803 Long-term debt 1,910,529 2,172,502 Deferred taxes on income 268,193 263,131 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 23,778 23,841 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 256,158 265,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 213,561 227,729 Total liabilities 4,470,885 4,680,702 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 323,338 323,338 Retained earnings 5,060,852 5,125,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (819,978 ) (835,564 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,504,248 ) (4,552,798 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,964 60,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,530,849 $ 4,741,355

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Global Ecommerce Revenue, as reported $ 348,391 $ 418,527 (17 %) Impact of change in revenue presentation (37,586 ) Impact of Borderfree divestiture (11,730 ) Comparable revenue before currency 348,391 369,211 (6 %) Impact of currency on revenue 2,841 Comparable revenue $ 351,232 $ 369,211 (5 %) Presort Services Revenue, as reported $ 158,902 $ 160,544 (1 %) Sending Technology Solutions Revenue, as reported $ 327,245 $ 347,871 (6 %) Impact of change in revenue presentation (3,690 ) Comparable revenue before currency 327,245 344,181 (5 %) Impact of currency on revenue 4,844 Comparable revenue $ 332,089 $ 344,181 (4 %) Consolidated Revenue, as reported $ 834,538 $ 926,942 (10 %) Impact of change in revenue presentation (41,276 ) Impact of Borderfree divestiture (11,730 ) Comparable revenue before currency 834,538 873,936 (5 %) Impact of currency on revenue 7,685 Comparable revenue $ 842,223 $ 873,936 (4 %)

Pitney Bowes Inc. Adjusted Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 % change Adjusted

Segment

EBIT (1) D&A Adjusted

Segment

EBITDA Adjusted

Segment

EBIT (1) D&A Adjusted

Segment

EBITDA Adjusted

Segment

EBIT Adjusted

Segment

EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (34,206 ) $ 16,414 $ (17,792 ) $ (13,696 ) $ 21,444 $ 7,748 >(100%) >(100%) Presort Services 26,905 8,523 35,428 19,632 6,418 26,050 37 % 36 % Sending Technology Solutions 96,671 7,467 104,138 104,575 7,003 111,578 (8 %) (7 %) $ 89,370 $ 32,404 121,774 $ 110,511 $ 34,865 145,376 (19 %) (16 %) Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (32,404 ) (34,865 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (56,349 ) (57,834 ) Restructuring charges (3,599 ) (4,184 ) Gain (loss) on debt redemption/refinancing 2,836 (4,993 ) Proxy solicitation fees (6,367 ) - Gain on sale of assets - 14,372 Gain on sale of business - 2,522 Transaction costs - (1,644 ) Interest, net (36,878 ) (33,726 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 3,250 (4,203 ) Net (loss) income $ (7,737 ) $ 20,821

(1) Adjusted segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (7,737 ) $ 20,821 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,250 ) 4,203 (Loss) income before taxes (10,987 ) 25,024 Restructuring charges 3,599 4,184 Proxy solicitation fees 6,367 - (Gain) loss on debt redemption/refinancing (2,836 ) 4,993 Gain on sale of assets - (14,372 ) Gain on sale of business - (2,522 ) Transaction costs - 1,644 Adjusted net (loss) income before tax (3,857 ) 18,951 Interest, net 36,878 33,726 Adjusted EBIT 33,021 52,677 Depreciation and amortization 39,897 42,002 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,918 $ 94,679 Reconciliation of reported diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 Restructuring charges 0.01 0.02 (Gain) loss on debt redemption/refinancing (0.01 ) 0.02 Proxy solicitation fees 0.03 - Gain on sale of assets - (0.06 ) Gain on sale of businesses - (0.02 ) Transaction costs - 0.01 Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share (1) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ (39,714 ) $ 10,562 Capital expenditures (28,666 ) (32,555 ) Restructuring payments 4,641 3,285 Proxy solicitation fees paid 3,038 - Transaction costs paid - 2,132 Free cash flow $ (60,701 ) $ (16,576 )

