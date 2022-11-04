|
04.11.2022 16:33:00
Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2022.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006356/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crashed 15% Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)