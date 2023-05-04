Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2023.

About Pitney Bowes

