Pitney Bowes Launches SendPro MailCenter, an All-In-One Mailing and Shipping System for High-Volume Mailers

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today launched the SendPro® MailCenter, the latest evolution of its SendPro digitally-connected sending technology portfolio. The SendPro MailCenter is an advanced, all-in-one mailing and shipping system designed to deliver simplicity, boost productivity and increase savings for high-volume mailers.

"The SendPro MailCenter is an exciting update of our flagship SendPro portfolio, with performance improvements focused on enhancing the user experience to make mailing and shipping more streamlined,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. "This improved user experience with new features like our 15” color touchscreen display makes processing mail and shipping packages easy and ensures maximum productivity for our high-volume mailers.”

With a faster and more responsive interface, the SendPro MailCenter makes mailing and shipping directly from the device easy and efficient. In addition to high-speed processing of mail, the SendPro MailCenter allows users to ship and track packages and costs directly from the system for USPS®, FedEx® and UPS®.

Users can also access the same shipping capabilities from their desktop through the Shipping 360™ platform, allowing them to utilize PitneyShip® or PitneyShip Pro which are all connected through a centralized account.

The Shipping 360 platform also powers PitneyAnalytics™, a SaaS based analytics and insights solution that organizes the SendPro MailCenter’s data into a simplified view of mailing and shipping expenses. This solution is ideal for organizations who need to manage their operations across a single or multiple locations, whether employees are located remotely or in a traditional workplace.

The SendPro MailCenter is the latest device to meet current USPS® regulations and the upcoming Intelligent Mail Indicia (IMI) requirements. With its addition, the full line of SendPro postage meters now meet IMI requirements giving mailers of all volumes a USPS compliant solution for their mailing needs.

SendPro MailCenter features and benefits

A reinvented user experience with new technology to streamline all mailing and shipping processes

with new technology to streamline all mailing and shipping processes Improved efficiency in all sending workflows to ensure all mail and packages are sent accurately and on time

in all sending workflows to ensure all mail and packages are sent accurately and on time Meets latest USPS (IMI) compliance and security standards

Large 15” color touchscreen display with increased responsiveness makes it easy to process mail and ship packages

with increased responsiveness makes it easy to process mail and ship packages Weigh on the Way® technology eliminates the need to sort mixed size and weight mail as the MailCenter weighs and accurately prints postage on each piece as it moves through the system

eliminates the need to sort mixed size and weight mail as the MailCenter weighs and accurately prints postage on each piece as it moves through the system Automatically feed, seal, and print USPS® postage for mail at up to 310 letters per minute with high-speed technology

Gain access to multi-carrier shipping with the ability to evaluate rates and services with the USPS® FedEx® and UPS® to get the best price and service for your needs with shipping access on-device or via desktop

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

