Pitney Bowes PitneyShip Cube Now Available for Purchase on Amazon

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the PitneyShip™ Cube is now available for purchase on Amazon. This is the first time a Pitney Bowes product is being offered direct to customers through an independent third-party retailer. The PitneyShip Cube, the first-of-its-kind, all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with an integrated scale and direct mobile printing via the included PitneyShip software, first launched on PitneyBowes.com in November and is now available for purchase directly through Amazon. The PitneyShip Cube was recognized with Gold at the 2022 International Design Awards, which recognizes groundbreaking achievements in product design. Winners represent the best of global design from across industries.

The PitneyShip™ Cube is now available for purchase on Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to now offer the PitneyShip Cube direct to customers on Amazon,” said, Shemin Nurmohamed, President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. "This innovative and award-winning product saves time, space, and costs while streamlining shipping for ecommerce and office shippers.”

With access to the companion PitneyShip software, PitneyShip Cube lets users process orders from retailers like Amazon, eBay and Shopify, weigh packages, compare discounted shipping rates, print shipping labels and postage stamps, and track packages all from one compact device with either their mobile phone or computer.

PitneyShip Cube includes a built-in 15-pound scale and access to the PitneyShip Ecommerce Starter software plan. With the included PitneyShip software, users can:

Save up to 89% off Priority Mail shipping and 86% off UPS rates

Weigh, print and ship from a mobile phone or computer.

Send email tracking notifications automatically to recipients, including proof of delivery, for free.

Link Amazon, eBay and Shopify stores to automatically import customer orders directly into their PitneyShip™ Ecommerce account.

Click here to purchase the PitneyShip Cube on Amazon.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

