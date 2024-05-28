Pitney Bowes to Host Investor Conference Call

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) ("Pitney Bowes” or the "Company”), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, will host an investor conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 29, to introduce the Company’s newly appointed interim CEO, Lance Rosenzweig, and discuss its recently announced strategic initiatives. Participants can register for the call by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10189641/fc9e9eeb70.

For interested individuals unable to join, there will be a replay link available following the call on the Pitney Bowes Investor Relations website.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528443280/en/