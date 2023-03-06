|
Pitney Bowes to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, will participate in the 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Fla., on Monday, March 6, 2023. Ana Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Dies, Executive Vice President and Group Executive, Gregg Zegras, Executive Vice President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce, and Ned Zachar, Vice President, Investor Relations will present at 8:30 a.m. ET and will conduct meetings with investors at the conference. The presentation can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website investorrelations@pitneybowes.com. The presentation will not be available via a webcast.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.
