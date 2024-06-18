Pizza Hut Unveils Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, part of Yum! Brands, Inc., has introduced Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza, alongside a toppings transformation, across the United States. The new pizza with thin-crust style and various pizza toppings will debut on menus nationwide starting Tuesday.

The 4 new Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza recipes or a 'create your own 1-topping Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza' can be ordered at participating Pizza Hut restaurants starting at $12 for a large pizza.

The firm claims to be the first global pizza chain to offer a Tavern Pizza, which is said to be originated in Chicago in the 1930's. The company is also the first global QSR pizza brand to offer Chicken Sausage, Pesto Swirl and Spicy Sauce as permanent topping offerings.

In the new four Pizza recipes, Pesto Margherita Tavern Pizza comes as a combo of sweet marinara, grape tomatoes, garlic and basil pesto topped to the edge and served square-cut on Thin 'N Crispy crust & sprinkled with parmesan-oregano seasoning.

The Ultimate Tavern Pizza is with square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust topped to the edge with sausage, pepperoni, fire roasted peppers, onions, grape tomatoes & parmesan-oregano seasoning.

Further, Spicy Chicken Sausage Tavern Pizza comes with square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust topped to the edge with spicy marinara, chicken sausage, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions & parmesan-oregano seasoning.

The company's Double Pepperoni Tavern Pizza is a combo of sweet marinara, classic pepperoni & crispy cupped pepperoni topped to the edge and comes square-cut on Thin 'N Crispy crust & sprinkled with parmesan-oregano seasoning.

In the biggest toppings menu overhaul in recent times, the brand offers 8 new bold, fresh toppings and sauces as permanent additions. These 8 additions include Spicy Marinara Sauce, Pesto Sauce Swirl, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Fire Roasted Peppers and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni.

These new additions can be found on the four new Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza recipes or select them as toppings on custom Pizza Hut pizza orders.

Rachel Antalek, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Pizza Hut, said, "Tavern is not just a pizza; it is a culinary trend that reflects the excitement of today's pizza scene. We perfected these recipes to truly pay homage to Chicago and the hundred-year-old style in a modern way while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a pizza with fresh new toppings and flavors."