PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entities

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces of material transaction entered by Joint-Stock Company Far East Generating Company (JSC FEGC) (Khabarovsk, Russia, INN: 1434031363, OGRN: 1051401746769) and Joint Stock Company RAO Energy Systems of the East (JSC RAO ES of the East) (Khabarovsk Krai, Khabarovsk, INN 2801133630, OGRN 1087760000052), amounting to RUB 10,431,905,899.62 representing 12.53% of the book value of JSC FEGC assets and 16.3% of the book value of JSC RAO ES of the East assets.

The agreement on the acquisition of shares was executed on February 10, 2022.

The Issuer (JSC DGC) undertakes to transfer to the ownership of the Acquirer (JSC RAO ES of East) ordinary additional shares of the Issuer, placed by private subscription, in the amount of 32,382,086,848,657,151 shares at the offering price of 0.000000322150513287645 rubles per share, worth a total of 10,431,905,899.62 rubles. The Acquirer undertakes to acquire shares and pay for the shares in accordance with the Document containing the conditions of share placement registered by the Bank of Russia on January 31, 2022 (the state registration number of additional issue No. 1-02-32532-F-002D);

The Acquirer shall pay for the shares in non-monetary assets (property) not later than 7 (seven) business days prior to the closing date of placement of the shares. The date of payment for the shares is the date of state registration of the transfer of title to real property to the Issuer, or the date of signing by the Issuer and the Acquirer of the act of acceptance and transfer of movable property. The Issuer is obliged to provide the registrar maintaining and keeping the register of the Issuer with an order for a withdrawal or deposit transaction in relation to the actually paid-up shares within 3 (three) days from the date of payment for the shares, but not later than 3 (three) business days before the end date of placement of the shares.

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

