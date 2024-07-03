|
03.07.2024 18:00:00
Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract - H1 2024
Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract
As of 30 June 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024:
- 207 shares
- € 1,794,186.00
During the period from 13/05/2024 to 30/06/2024 the following transactions were executed:
|Number of transactions executed
|Traded volumes
in number of shares
|Traded volumes
in €
|Buy
|2,320
|100,503
|2,472,421.65
|Sell
|2,221
|100,296
|2,465,875.93
At the time of the original agreement on May 13, 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity
account:
- 0 shares
- € 1,800,00.00
Attachment
