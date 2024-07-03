Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 18:00:00

Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract - H1 2024

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

As of 30 June 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024:

  • 207 shares
  • € 1,794,186.00

During the period from 13/05/2024 to 30/06/2024 the following transactions were executed:

 Number of transactions executedTraded volumes
in number of shares		Traded volumes
in €
Buy2,320100,5032,472,421.65
Sell2,221100,2962,465,875.93

At the time of the original agreement on May 13, 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity

account:

  • 0 shares
  • € 1,800,00.00

