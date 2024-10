Plans to add VAT to private school fees won’t be delayed, says minister

James Murray reaffirms timetable despite many in the sector calling for changes to be deferred until September 2025The Treasury minister James Murray has rejected calls to delay plans to add VAT to private school fees, saying the government needed to start raising funds as soon as possible in order to deliver on its educational ambitions for state schools.Reports over the weekend suggested the policy, which is due to come into force from 1 January 2025, could be delayed after warnings from unions, tax experts and school leaders of administrative chaos, teacher job losses and overwhelmed state schools. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian