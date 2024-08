Platinum Equity Sells BluRoc To Mollitiam Holdings

(RTTNews) - Platinum Equity, an investment firm, announced on Monday that it has sold BluRoc LLC, an infrastructure provider, to Mollitiam Holdings, a private equity company, for an undisclosed sum.

BluRoc was previously owned by Yak Access, which Platinum Equity sold in March to United Rentals, Inc. (URI) for approximately $1.1 billion in cash.

Platinum Equity had acquired a controlling stake in Yak in 2018 from Jones Companies and Beasley Forest Products.