Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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14.06.2026 15:12:00
Please, Don't Give My Roku Stock Away
You're not supposed to be upset when you see your largest holding trading sharply higher, but that's just where I was on Friday afternoon. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares popped 20% on the final market day of the week, most of that coming in the last hour and change.I ran through the usual suspects that would cause this kind of midday jump. It couldn't be fresh financials. Roku is six weeks away from its next quarterly update, and even if that wasn't the case, it wouldn't push out results during the trading day. A major analyst upgrade wasn't going to create much of a fuss for a widely followed company. An activist investor rattling the cage was unlikely. With Roku's ascending fundamentals and market-thumping stock performance over the past year, a proxy battle couldn't be in the cards.A marketing or content partnership, like the promising ad deal Roku struck with Amazon last year, can move the stock higher. It just didn't seem likely that it would be that much higher. That left the lone possibility for the spike being Roku's status as a buyout candidate, and, unfortunately, I was right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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