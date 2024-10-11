Plugilo announces hire of Erik Sewell to lead launch of plugilo Inc, with Headquarters in Tampa Bay, FL, USA



EQS-Media / 11.10.2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST



Tampa Bay, FL, Oct. 11, 2024 – DCI AG (XETRA: A11QU1) today announces plugilo, a subsidiary of DCI, is excited to announce the appointment of Erik Sewell. Erik will be responsible for establishing and growing plugilo’s presence in the US market, with headquarters in Tampa Bay. With his extensive background in digital media, e-commerce, and scaling businesses, Erik will play a pivotal role in establishing plugilo’s presence and advancing its strategic initiatives in this key market.

Erik previously served as COO and CFO of ASR Group, a digital commerce agency based in Columbus, Ohio, that is part of Flywheel Digital and Omnicom. In this role, he led the development of new technologies and AI products, managed key accounts, and oversaw corporate and financial operations. Prior to that, Erik was Vice President at Osceola Capital Management, where he was involved in all phases of the deal lifecycle and served as a board member for four portfolio companies. Erik also brings valuable experience from Raymond James Financial in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he worked as Assistant to the Chairman on strategic initiatives. Before earning his MBA, Erik served five years as a Field Artillery officer in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Captain.

Michael Mohr, CEO of DCI, stated: “We are excited about the launch of this next phase of plugilo in the US market, and we believe Erik’s demonstrated experience in digital media/commerce and with building scalable business makes him the ideal person to lead this next phase for plugilo.”

Erik Sewell also added: “I am thrilled to join plugilo at such an exciting time. The U.S. market offers tremendous potential, and plugilo has already developed outstanding e-commerce solutions that deliver significant value to both B2B and B2C customers. I see immense potential in plugilo, and I am eager to drive the company’s global expansion forward.”

About plugilo

In collaboration with channel partners (OEM, Distributor, Reseller and Publisher) plugilo [PLUG – ee – lo] enhances global eCommerce market solutions for B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Consumers) end customers. Plugilo gives end users more control and visibility over products and content through an innovative card and stack format. The Web and Mobile Application enables users to save, share, and utilize product information and content across any website which includes eCommerce solutions for shops and publishers. Plugilo is a cross device Application by fully syncing the cards and stacks. The aim is to become the global leader in product and content data technology, targeting 80% of the world’s e-commerce market. For more information visit http://www.plugilo.com

About DCI

DCI is a publicly listed German company (XETRA: A11QU1) specializing in innovative eCommerce solutions. The company has supported channel partners (OEM, Distributor, Reseller and Publisher) for over 30 years in navigating the dynamic global eCommerce marketplace and enhancing the B2B and B2C end customer experience.

Press Contact:

Michael Mohr

Vorstand CEO

DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG

Enzianstr. 2, 82319 Starnberg, Germany

Telefon: +49 8151-265-0

Email: ir@dci.de

http://www.dci.de

The share is listed in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange.

WKN: A11QU1, ISIN: DE000A11QU11

Stock exchanges: Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, XETRA





