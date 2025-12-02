02.12.2025 18:58:37

Plurilock Gets $1.2 Mln Software And Services Contract

(RTTNews) - Plurilock Security Inc. (PLUR.V, PLCKF), a cybersecurity systems integrator, on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a new contract totalling $1.2 million for software licensing and professional services.

The combined $1,242,462 contract consists of a one-year, $922,008 licensing renewal for the customer's Data Loss Prevention (DLP) platform and an 8-month, $320,454 professional services engagement for Security Operations Support (SOC).

"This engagement represents a meaningful expansion of our relationship with an important global customer," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We began with a smaller footprint, demonstrated consistent value, and earned additional trust over time. This contract adds new Professional Services on top of the existing licensing relationship, reinforcing our land-and-expand model and further establishing Plurilock as a strategic cybersecurity partner to organizations operating in high-risk, high-value sectors."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:47 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen