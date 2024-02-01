Pluxee implements a liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Financial Markets

Paris: February 1, 2024 // Pluxee, announced today the implementation of a liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Financial Markets to enhance the liquidity of the PLUXEE shares, which have been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as from today.

The following resources will be allocated to the liquidity account: 10 000 000 euros.

The implementation of this liquidity contract will be carried out in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more particularly the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Section 3 of Title 4 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code and AMF Decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (AMF Decision), applicable as of July 1, 2021.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision.

The execution of the liquidity agreement may also be suspended in the following cases:

in the event of expiry of the authorization granted by the shareholders general meeting;

in the event Pluxee or its subsidiaries hold more than fifty percent of Pluxee's share capital as a result of further purchases;

at the request of Pluxee, giving two business days prior written notice to BNP Paribas Financial Markets, to enable the voting rights attached to shares to be counted before a general meeting or the dividend rights attached to shares to be counted before any dividend is paid.



The liquidity contract may be terminated by any party under the following conditions:

at any time by Pluxee without prior notice;

at any time by BNP Paribas Financial Markets, subject to one month's prior notice.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing and Lifestyle benefits, to Reward & Recognition solutions and Public Benefits programs.

Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants.

Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com



Key Figures for Fiscal year 2023

€22.8bn in business volume issued

€1,052m of consolidated revenues

+5,000 employees 31 countries

+500k clients, +1.7m merchants and +36m consumers

