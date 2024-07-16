16.07.2024 12:41:28

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $5.41 billion from $5.29 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.39 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.41 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNC Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNC Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 161,00 4,55% PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil-- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlich abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen