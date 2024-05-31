|
31.05.2024 12:54:40
PNM Resources Says Mexico Approves New Energy Resources For Summer 2026
(RTTNews) - PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) announced Friday that The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) approved an application by its wholly-owned subsidiary Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) for new energy resources to be added by summer 2026.
The new resources, totaling 410 megawatts of solar and battery storage capacity, are planned to serve growing demand from PNM's retail customers. PNM system peak demand reached new record highs in the summers of 2022 and 2023.
The approved resources consist of 100 megawatts of solar and 310 megawatts of battery storage, including a 60-megawatt battery storage facility to be owned by PNM.
PNM filed its application in October 2023 after issuing a request for proposals in late 2022 to identify potential new resources available to serve customers in 2026.
The integration of these resources, along with other renewable and battery storage resources previously approved, will bring PNM's resource capacity to 75% carbon-free in 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PNM Resources IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: PNM Resources legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: PNM Resources zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.01.24
|Iberdrola calls off $8.3bn acquisition of US power utility PNM Resources (Financial Times)
Analysen zu PNM Resources IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PNM Resources IncShs
|34,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.