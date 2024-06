Polymorphism and inheritance in Java

Polymorphism—or an object's ability to execute specialized actions based on its type—is what makes Java code flexible. Many design patterns created by the Gang Of Four rely on some form of polymorphism, including the Command pattern. In this article, you will learn the basics of Java polymorphism and how to use it in your programs.Things to know about Java polymorphismPolymorphism and Java inheritanceWhy polymorphism is importantPolymorphism in method overridingPolymorphism with the core Java classesPolymorphic method calls and castingReserved keywords and polymorphismCommon mistakes with polymorphismWhat to remember about polymorphismPolymorphism and Java inheritanceWe will focus on the relationship between polymorphism and Java inheritance. The main thing to keep in mind is that polymorphism requires an inheritance or an interface implementation. You can see this in the example below, featuring Duke and Juggy:To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel