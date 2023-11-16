|
16.11.2023 15:40:00
Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.62 per Common Share, an Increase of $0.07 from its Prior Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.55
Popular, Inc. ("Popular” or the "Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2023.
The $0.62 per share cash dividend represents an increase of $0.07, or approximately 13%, in the Corporation’s quarterly common stock dividend when compared to the $0.55 per share quarterly dividend declared by the Corporation during the third quarter of 2023.
"This increase in the Corporation’s quarterly common stock dividend is a testament of the strength of Popular’s financial performance and its commitment to continuing to deliver value to its shareholders,” said Ignacio Alvarez, President & Chief Executive Officer.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Financial (English): P-EN-FIN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115339414/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Popular Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Popular Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich kaum verändert -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen halten sich zum letzten Handelstag der Woche zurück. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.