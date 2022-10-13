Popular, Inc. to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it will participate in the upcoming BancAnalysts Association of Boston (BAAB) Conference. Carlos J. Vázquez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Popular, Inc., is scheduled to speak on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Popular, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://investor.popular.com/eng/investor-relations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

