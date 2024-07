Popular Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP) reported second quarter net income of $177.8 million, compared to $150.81 million, last year. Net income per share increased to $2.46 from $2.10. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net interest income increased to $568.31 million from $531.67 million, last year.

Popular announced capital actions: common stock repurchases of up to $500 million; and an increase in the Corporation's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.62 to $0.70 per share, commencing with the dividend payable in the first quarter of 2025.

