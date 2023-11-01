|
01.11.2023 17:30:07
Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102
LONDON, 1 November 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix” or the “Company”) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, notes that its Core Portfolio company, Sorriso Pharmaceuticals (“Sorriso”), has announced that the first subject has been dosed in the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical program of SOR102.
SOR102 is a dual-acting oral biologic treatment targeting TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19) that is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
This Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind study consisting of three parts. Parts 1 and 2 will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single ascending oral doses and multiple oral doses in healthy participants. Part 3 will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK, and clinical and biological activity of multiple oral doses of SOR102 in patients with mild to severe ulcerative colitis. The trial is expected to enrol up to 60 adult participants at sites in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D. CEO at Sorriso, commented: “We are excited to initiate this first-in-human trial of SOR102 as there remains a significant need for improved therapies for patients suffering from IBD. We believe that SOR102, which addresses two validated targets and is designed to act locally within inflamed GI tissue, has the potential to be an oral first-line advanced therapy, with a superior efficacy and safety profile over existing systemically administered biologics and novel oral therapies.”
Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix, added: “This landmark milestone for Sorriso’s lead candidate is a very exciting next step demonstrating the Company’s translational capabilities. Sorriso is addressing an area of truly unmet need, using a highly innovative targeting approach to give hope to people suffering with severe immune-mediated diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. We look forward to seeing SOR102 develop as it advances through the Phase 1 trial.”
The full text from Sorriso’s announcement is reproduced below and can be accessed on the Sorriso Pharmaceuticals website here: www.sorrisopharma.com/news/
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Press Release:
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102
First-in-Human Study of Novel Oral Dual-Acting Antibody in Development for Treatment of Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral antibodies in immune-mediated disease, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in the company’s Phase 1/1b clinical program of SOR102. SOR102 is a dual-acting oral biologic treatment targeting TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19) that is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
“We are excited to initiate this first-in-human trial of SOR102 as there remains a significant need for improved therapies for patients suffering from IBD,” said Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Sorriso. “We believe that SOR102, which addresses two validated targets and is designed to act locally within inflamed GI tissue, has the potential to be an oral first-line advanced therapy, with a superior efficacy and safety profile over existing systemically administered biologics and novel oral therapies.”
This Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind study consisting of three parts. Parts 1 and 2 will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single ascending oral doses and multiple oral doses in healthy participants. Part 3 will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK, and clinical and biological activity of multiple oral doses of SOR102 in patients with mild to severe ulcerative colitis. The trial is expected to enroll up to 60 adult participants at sites in the United Kingdom and Europe. More information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT06080048.
About SOR102
SOR102 simultaneously inhibits TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19), two clinically validated drivers of IBD, providing combination therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal systemic exposure. This dual targeting approach may increase efficacy through simultaneous blockade of different mechanisms of IBD.
About Sorriso Pharmaceuticals
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The Sorriso platform generates potent antibodies that can be delivered orally and are designed to maintain activity throughout the human intestine.
About Sorriso Pharmaceuticals
For more information, please visit www.sorrisopharma.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|282110
|EQS News ID:
|1762895
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.23
|PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102 (EQS Group)
|
24.10.23
|Portfolio company Harpoon Therapeutics announces up to $150 million private placement (EQS Group)
|
06.10.23
|Unaudited NAV for September 2023 (EQS Group)
|
27.09.23
|Board Change (EQS Group)
|
14.09.23
|Notice of Results and Investor Presentation (EQS Group)
|
14.09.23
|Unaudited NAV for August 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|Unaudited NAV for July 2023 (EQS Group)