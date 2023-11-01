Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)

Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102



01-Nov-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST





Arix Bioscience plc

LONDON, 1 November 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix” or the “Company”) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, notes that its Core Portfolio company, Sorriso Pharmaceuticals (“Sorriso”), has announced that the first subject has been dosed in the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical program of SOR102.

SOR102 is a dual-acting oral biologic treatment targeting TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19) that is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

This Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind study consisting of three parts. Parts 1 and 2 will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single ascending oral doses and multiple oral doses in healthy participants. Part 3 will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK, and clinical and biological activity of multiple oral doses of SOR102 in patients with mild to severe ulcerative colitis. The trial is expected to enrol up to 60 adult participants at sites in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D. CEO at Sorriso, commented: “We are excited to initiate this first-in-human trial of SOR102 as there remains a significant need for improved therapies for patients suffering from IBD. We believe that SOR102, which addresses two validated targets and is designed to act locally within inflamed GI tissue, has the potential to be an oral first-line advanced therapy, with a superior efficacy and safety profile over existing systemically administered biologics and novel oral therapies.”

Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix, added: “This landmark milestone for Sorriso’s lead candidate is a very exciting next step demonstrating the Company’s translational capabilities. Sorriso is addressing an area of truly unmet need, using a highly innovative targeting approach to give hope to people suffering with severe immune-mediated diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. We look forward to seeing SOR102 develop as it advances through the Phase 1 trial.”

The full text from Sorriso’s announcement is reproduced below and can be accessed on the Sorriso Pharmaceuticals website here: www.sorrisopharma.com/news/

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com





Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Press Release:

About SOR102

SOR102 simultaneously inhibits TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19), two clinically validated drivers of IBD, providing combination therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal systemic exposure. This dual targeting approach may increase efficacy through simultaneous blockade of different mechanisms of IBD.

About Sorriso Pharmaceuticals

Sorriso Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The Sorriso platform generates potent antibodies that can be delivered orally and are designed to maintain activity throughout the human intestine.

