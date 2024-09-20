Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):

Portfolio Company Sector Book cost (£’000) Movement in valuation (£’000) Fair Value

(£’000) Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 153 5,400 5,553 Breedon Group plc Construction & Building 573 3,547 4,120 Craneware plc Software & Computer Services 479 3,084 3,563 Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical 171 2,491 2,662 Animalcare Group plc Food Producers & Processors 824 1,609 2,433 IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 356 2,020 2,376 Learning Technologies Group plc Support Services 701 1,525 2,226 Popsa Holdings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,060 1,064 2,124 Netcall plc Telecommunication Services 356 1,653 2,009 GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 337 1,573 1,910 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Engineering & Machinery 1,437 33 1,470 PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 863 606 1,469 Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 1,414 28 1,442 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Specialty & Other Finance 610 823 1,433 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 302 1,121 1,423 Vertu Motors plc General Retailers 777 560 1,337 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media & Entertainment 302 935 1,237 Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 690 463 1,153 Diaceutics plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 620 432 1,052 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Health 737 250 987 Scientific Digital Imaging plc Technology Hardware 119 833 952 Pulsar Group plc Software & Computer Services 501 348 849 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,077 (311) 766 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,334 (584) 750 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunication Services 183 526 709 Itaconix plc Industrial 1,059 (353) 706 Eden Research plc Industrial 1,080 (382) 698 Sosandar plc General Retailers 1,235 (551) 684 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,044 (397) 647 Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 338 286 624 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan Notes Electronic & Electrical 600 - 600 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health 717 (145) 572 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Chemicals 1,238 (683) 555 Gear4music Holdings plc General Retailers 353 98 451 TPXimpact Holdings plc Support Services 653 (212) 441 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 576 (147) 429 Cranswick plc Food Producers & Processors 404 24 428 Ricardo Construction & Building 402 21 423 WISE Industrial 404 4 408 Feedback plc Software & Computer Services 1,000 (597) 403 GSK plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 402 (21) 381 Mattioli Woods plc Specialty & Other Finance 101 278 379 llika plc Energy 706 (340) 366 DP Poland plc Leisure & Hotels 678 (347) 331 Restore plc Support Services 171 155 326 Gooch & Housego plc Electronic & Electrical 281 41 322 RWS Holdings plc Support Services 99 219 318 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil Services 980 (676) 304 Bytes Technology Group plc Software & Computer Services 326 (28) 298 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Health 190 98 288 Velocity Composites plc Engineering & Machinery 533 (270) 263 Creo Medical Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 981 (746) 235 Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 253 (42) 211 Alusid Limited1 Unquoted Investment 200 - 200 Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 378 (189) 189 JTC plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 165 24 189 Ixico plc Health 697 (529) 168 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 646 (506) 140 Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic & Electrical 302 (168) 134 Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000 (1,870) 130 Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical 760 (634) 126 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (Loan) Software & Computer Services 120 - 120 KRM22 plc Software & Computer Services 454 (341) 113 ENGAGE XR Holdings Software & Computer Services 1,253 (1,140) 113 LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,386 (1,284) 102 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 337 (264) 73 XP Factory PLC Leisure & Hotels 659 (588) 71 Mears Group plc Support Services 51 15 66 TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers 700 (634) 66 Enteq Upstream plc Oil Services 687 (639) 48 1Spatial plc Support Services 200 (157) 43 DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 200 (170) 30 Fusion Antibodies plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 497 (479) 18 Tasty plc Leisure & Hotels 336 (320) 16 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 145 (138) 7 Microsaic Systems plc Engineering & Machinery 922 (922) - Sorted Group Holdings Plc Software & Computer Services 509 (509) - Airnow plc1 Unquoted Investment 838 (838) - The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880 (880) - Cloudified Holdings Limited Software & Computer Services 600 (600) - Rated People Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 236 (236) - ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 990 (990) - Trackwise Designs plc Electronic & Electrical 1,289 (1,289) - The Food Marketplace Ltd1 Retailers 200 (200) - Eluceda Limited1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 200 (200) -

Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.8 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are not quoted on regulated markets;

– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

JTC plc - Jersey

LungLife AI Inc – USA

MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA

Breedon Group plc - Jersey

MaxCyte Inc - USA

1 Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£’000) Fair Value (£’000) FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 5,012 6,155 FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 2,701 3,352 FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,252 1,271 BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,847 3,847 JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,813 3,813 HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,842 3,842

Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £’000s Called up Equity Share Capital 19 Legal Reserves 13,804 Other reserves 69,916 Total 83,739

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024.

