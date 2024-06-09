|
09.06.2024 10:12:00
Possible Stock Splits in 2024: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Up 2,220% and 10,740% in 15 Years to Buy Now
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) surged 10,740% and 2,220%, respectively, over the last 15 years. That price appreciation qualifies both companies as stock split candidates in 2024. More importantly, it tells investors the companies must be doing something right. That type of outperformance does not happen by accident, and winners tend to keep on winning. Famous investor Peter Lynch once said, "You want to let the winners run."Here's why Supermicro and Intuit are worthwhile investments whether or not the companies conduct stock splits this year.Super Micro Computer builds high-performance servers and storage systems for enterprise and cloud data centers. Its products range from individual devices to full rack-scale solutions. The company sources chips, memory, interconnects, and other hardware from suppliers like Intel and AMD, and it has a particularly close relationship with Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!