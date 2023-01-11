Post-COVID Changes Accelerate Automation in Brazil

More companies in Brazil are adopting intelligent automation solutions and services as part of a wave of digital transformation that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to accelerate, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Services and Solutions report for Brazil finds several types of automation are gaining traction in the country, which is one of the largest automation markets in South America. Companies are acting to increase efficiency, better understand their processes and solve IT problems before they disrupt operations.

"The challenges that companies in Brazil have faced since the pandemic call for comprehensive, modern automation solutions,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. "Leading service providers are helping organizations integrate these tools, along with governance frameworks and change management processes.”

Enterprise automation has advanced rapidly in recent years, driven by algorithmic technologies that can replicate aspects of human cognition, the report says. Major breakthroughs in machine learning, AI, computer vision, natural language processing, robotic process automation and other technologies have helped make this possible. While automation is not as mature in Brazil as in advanced markets such as the U.S. and U.K., companies in Brazil have recognized the need for innovation in this area.

The rise of remote work during the pandemic led Brazilian executives to recognize the value of process, task and conversation mining to understand and monitor their companies’ processes, ISG says. Deployed throughout an organization, better process intelligence can also help enterprises determine staffing needs and service levels.

Companies in Brazil are beginning to automate IT operations to address IT challenges that are common in Brazil, including siloed operations, multiple vendors and a lack of unified visibility into systems, the report says. Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) can make it easier for technology teams to monitor the flow of data and tackle problems when they arise.

As enterprises evaluate providers, they are looking beyond the features and services on offer and trying to gauge how well potential partners can maintain a strong workforce, ISG says.

"Brazil’s talent crunch in AI and machine learning is growing,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The most attractive providers will be those that continue developing employee skills and certifications.”

The report also examines other automation trends affecting the Brazilian market, including the role of cloud-based automation services and the growing use of low-code tools that let non-programmers develop automation solutions.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Services and Solutions report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: Intelligent Enterprise Automation, Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Next-Gen Automation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini and Stefanini as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names DXC Technology as a Leader in two quadrants. IBM, PwC, Stoque, TCS, TIVIT and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Deloitte, TCS and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Capgemini.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Services and Solutions report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005272/en/