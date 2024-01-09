|
09.01.2024 14:32:59
PPG Explores Strategic Alternatives For Silica Products Business
(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), a specialty chemicals company, Tuesday announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its silica products business.
The silica products business represents around 1 to 2 percent of the total net sales of the company in 2023. It has around 350 employees and manufactures its products in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Delfzijl, the Netherlands.
The key consumers for its products are tire, industrial, and silicone rubber applications; microporous fillers for battery separators; free-flow and carrier agents for food, animal feed, and agricultural and industrial chemicals to name a few.
The specialty chemicals firm expects to complete the review of its strategic alternatives by mid-2024.
Further, the company has enlisted the help of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as a financial advisor to review the strategic alternatives.
In pre-market activity, PPG shares are trading at $147.19, down 0.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PPG Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PPG Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PPG Industries Inc.
|133,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Chinas Börsen tiefer - Nikkei letztlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert derweil leicht aufwärts. Während die chinesischen Börsen Abschläge verbuchen, konnte der japanische Leitindex getragen von einem schwachen Yen deutlich anziehen.